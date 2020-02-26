Martial arts class teaching students at CP confidence, self-defense skills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It builds confidence, self-esteem, and helps students learn how to defend themselves.

The class is Courage Karate, taught at CP in Green Bay.

Dale, who has been taking the class for over a year says he enjoys every second of it. “I get to hang out with my friends… and have a good workout with the instructors.”

The instructors are certainly dedicated to making a difference. Co-owners of Courage Martial Arts, Shelly Deterville and Jay Charles, teach the self-defense class.

The class is unquestionably a two-way street.

The smiling faces and perseverance of the students motivates and pushes me to new levels as well. Deterville says, “They surely make me laugh and give me a run for my money sometimes.”

To witness a class, you can see the pride on not only the students’ faces but the instructors and class helpers from CP.

Dale says one of the most important things he has learned from Courage Karate is to be more aware of his surroundings and the confidence it gives him to be able to protect himself and his family. “I pay attention to every building and exits I go into since I’ve taken this class,” he says. “I feel much safer going by myself.”

CP celebrates all abilities, treating everyone equally and helping them to live the lives they want to live and achieve things they didn’t think they could.

Courage students at CP learn the same curriculum as the studio class with the ability to earn the same belts and stripes.

“I feel if something goes wrong, I can protect my family.” Dale added, “I can take care of them anytime… and keep them as safe as I can.”

That sort of peace of mind and confidence shows that the training this class brings to the students is something we all strive for.

It’s humbling, says Shelly, “These students work their butts off for things most of us take for granted.”

OTHER DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES: