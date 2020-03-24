Coronavirus in Wisconsin: How a Neenah family is making the best of it

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Tracy Buck previously worked as a public school teacher.

She is used to dealing with a lot of kids needing her attention at one time… but as a teacher, the kids usually go home at the end of the day.

Not anymore.

Tracy and her husband Matt have three kids: Loretta, 5, William, 4, and Beverly, 2. “Having them on me 24-7… there’s a lot going on here.” She says.

For Matt, who has had to switch to working remotely says a key to their success in an unsettling time has been to separate his workspace in another room. Physically being away from the kids during the work day helps him curb his instinct to staying in “dad mode” all day.

Tracy, who has had to halt her career as a traveling piano teacher is reaching back into her roots as a teacher to keep them busy and entertained all day.

She currently has them working with an “ocean unit” where they take virtual tours of the Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, or California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“We learn about jellyfish and then we make a jellyfish… learn about do they live alone? Do they live in groups?” After that she delved into clown fish, sea anemones, sea turtles, and more. She even had the family make a giant sea turtle and had them get inside of the shell.

Advice for the rest of the parents trying to make it through? She recommends coming up with a big project and then focusing on the smaller parts of that project.

The Buck family also created an in-house obstacle course with masking tape on the floor to help keep the kids active.

“Teacher mode has definitely helped,” she added. The family’s biggest advice? “Everyone just stay safe… stay healthy.”

Click to take a virtual tour of the Shedd Aquarium or the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And click for some tips on creating an at-home obstacle course.

