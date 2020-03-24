Coronavirus in Wisconsin: How a Neenah family is making the best of it

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: How a Neenah family is making the best of it

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Tracy Buck previously worked as a public school teacher.

She is used to dealing with a lot of kids needing her attention at one time… but as a teacher, the kids usually go home at the end of the day.

Not anymore.

Tracy and her husband Matt have three kids: Loretta, 5, William, 4, and Beverly, 2. “Having them on me 24-7… there’s a lot going on here.” She says.

For Matt, who has had to switch to working remotely says a key to their success in an unsettling time has been to separate his workspace in another room. Physically being away from the kids during the work day helps him curb his instinct to staying in “dad mode” all day.

Tracy, who has had to halt her career as a traveling piano teacher is reaching back into her roots as a teacher to keep them busy and entertained all day.

She currently has them working with an “ocean unit” where they take virtual tours of the Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, or California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“We learn about jellyfish and then we make a jellyfish… learn about do they live alone? Do they live in groups?” After that she delved into clown fish, sea anemones, sea turtles, and more. She even had the family make a giant sea turtle and had them get inside of the shell.

Advice for the rest of the parents trying to make it through? She recommends coming up with a big project and then focusing on the smaller parts of that project.

The Buck family also created an in-house obstacle course with masking tape on the floor to help keep the kids active.

“Teacher mode has definitely helped,” she added. The family’s biggest advice? “Everyone just stay safe… stay healthy.”

Click to take a virtual tour of the Shedd Aquarium or the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And click for some tips on creating an at-home obstacle course.

MORE DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

Drew Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Smith"

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"