Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Lakeshore Humane Society offers pet food support

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — They are considered an essential business so shutting down isn’t an option for Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc.

Director of Operations, Tina Nichols and the rest of the staff realized pretty quickly that pet owners in the community, especially seniors, are homebound and may not be able to get out for the pet food their animals need.

To help alleviate this problem, the Humane Society has implemented a new program to drop off any type of pet food that a person may need. They will drop off a bag of food, free of charge, to the residence and leave. No person-to-person contact is needed.

Nichols says the community has been so supportive of the Lakeshore Humane Society and they knew this was their chance to support them back.

“It’s hard enough for seniors to get the supplies they need for themselves, but their animals need supplies as well.” Tina said.

You do not need to be a senior to use this program. Anyone can reach out to Lakeshore Humane Society for food support.

There’s also the animals at the shelter to think about.

There is no stopping for an organization like the Humane Society. Animals still need to find their forever homes. “This is a perfect time to adopt,” Tina says.

With almost everyone being stuck at home, this is the time when people can bond with a new pet. Families can make the most of it and get the kids excited about taking care of the newest member of the family.

If adoption isn’t an option, being a foster home for a pet is another great way to help out the humane society. “Everything is pretty chaotic right now and that’s the same for the animals in the shelter.” Tina added. Fostering helps animals in a home setting until they can find their forever family. “It’s a perfect time to foster an animal without the permanent commitment.”

“This is a scary time,” Tina said. “Myself and our staff need to still be here and remain as positive as we can be… it feels good to do good.”

To receive food support, call 920-684-5401 x2 or send them a message at info@lakeshorehumane.org. You can also send them a message on their Facebook page.

If you’re interested in volunteering to help deliver food, submit an application on their website, lakeshorehumane.org.

To help in another way, donations are welcome on their page, or in person. It’s donations to the shelter that help them run a program like this.