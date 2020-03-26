Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Tips for extroverts living the introverted lifestyle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For some, a “Safer at Home” order can mean relief. A reason to stay indoors and stream movies guilt free.

For others, it can be anxiety inducing.

Local 5 spoke with Life Coach, Kerry Geocaris for some tips on how someone with what can be considered an extroverted personality can cope with living the life of an introvert, even if it’s only temporarily.

Extroverts tend to be the life of the party, social butterflies that feed off the energy of others. Kerry says the first thing she did for herself was change the term “social distancing” to “physical distancing”. It can be difficult for someone with an outgoing personality to wrap their head around not being able to socialize, so changing the narrative a bit can make a big difference.

Another helpful tip is to remain solution focused. Instead of focusing on what you can’t do (be around groups), focus on what you can do.

Kerry says extroverts should be mindful that they have a need to release energy and feed off of other’s energy, so in times like this there can be a mental dip as your mind tries to make sense of the change in behavior.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of technology.

The extroverted personality loves to plan and organize things. Try doing things like organizing a group video chat with friends while having your own happy hour, taking classes online, or setting up a group text. These activities can all help alleviate the anxiety that may come when you can’t get out as much as you’d like. There are ways to still connect, it’s just going to look little different.

This temporary new normal is going to be a challenge for everyone, “Embrace it.” Kerry adds, “How many times do we say we want to be our family more… I want to slow down.” She says this is a gift we’re being given.

In addition to socializing in different ways, take some time to focus on yourself. “Nurture a passion, de-clutter your house… just slow down and take care of you.”

