DD’s BBQ Company serving Northeast Wisconsin in a unique way

(WFRV) – If you see a pink bus around communities in Northeast Wisconsin, just know it’s DD’s BBQ Company on their way to serve some delicious food.

DD’s BBQ Company, stationed in Oshkosh, has been a staple for the last few years in the community. Co-owner, David Karpowitz mentions how the customers have supported their business immensely.

“We started in a location here that didn’t have the best reputation but people have changed their minds and definitely brought people out”, says Karpowitz. “It’s been a bumpy road, it’s been a rough road, but it’s been an exciting road that never stops growing.”

To be unique, the restaurant has a pink bus that goes to different communities and events to serve good-smelling and good-tasting food. It’s something that helps their business stand out and it’s been a lot of fun doing it Karpowitz tells Local 5.

“We’re constantly looking at new opportunities and it’s been a fun journey”, Karpowitz explains.

Some of the different events DD’s BBQ Company attends with the bus are food truck rallies, graduation parties, weddings, and more. Being able to share those special moments is just as unique to DD’s BBQ.

“We really enjoy doing the weddings. Those are fun. It’s always a fun experience and being a part of special moments in life is great”, Karpowitz explains.

The favorites at DD’s BBQ include the ‘farm yard sandwich’ that has bacon, chicken, and brisket on one sandwich. Other must-haves are the brisket cheesesteak and the daily specials.

Summer months are the busiest time of year for DD’s BBQ Company so if you’re looking to book the pink bus at an upcoming event, owners say to book ahead.

DD’s BBQ Company is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. They are located at 815 Ohio Street in Oshkosh. You can visit their website or Facebook page to learn more.