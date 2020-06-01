Closings
De-cluttering your house? Green Bay Habitat ReStore wants your items

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –  Many people are using all the time spent at home to organize, de-clutter, or start home improvement projects.

What to do with all the things you no longer have use for can be a challenge by itself but there’s one place in the community who offers new, and gently-used items from paint, to appliances, furniture, and one-of-a-kind finds. They also welcome your donations, and it all goes back to the community.

Green Bay Habitat ReStore uses proceeds from your donated items to build strength, stability, and self-reliance for families in the area.

Executive Director of Greater Green Bay Habitat, Cora Haltaufderheid told Local 5, “We turn around and put [the proceeds] back into our home ownership program. Every day we get something new at our back door.”

Habitat does purchase some items to sell as new, like tools, rugs, paint, and some appliances, but most of the items for sale are from donations.

Right now, there’s two ways to donate to ReStore.

You can call to schedule a no-contact pick-up where your items are in the garage or out on the curb. The other way is to go to their donation center and take advantage of the no-touch drop off. For those requiring some extra muscle, you have the option of staying in your car and staff will come out and remove your items.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, ReStore has implemented some new procedures.

When a donation is made, they wipe it down and quarantine it for a designated amount of time before it goes out on the floor where it, “… becomes somebody else’s treasure.” says Haltaufderheid.

The Green Bay Habitat ReStore is located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Green Bay. To set up a donation pick-up, contact them at 920-338-1650, or email info@restoregb.org.

