De Pere native appears in DKAF films

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s always a good time to return to your roots. A De Pere native is making a special appearance at an arts festival later this month.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to get back to my roots,” says Chris Coffey. “The arts festival itself is really interesting because it really is a hotbed of creativity.

The Door Kinetic Arts Festival, DKAF! for short, is a celebration of art in multiple forms. DKAF! is the brainchild of television writer, playwright, and director Eric Simonson.

“I would go up to Door County and write plays there, and I was inspired by the environment, the lovely surroundings, because you have Lake Michigan on one side and the bay on the other,” says Simonson.

The arts festival is a way for Simonson, a Wisconsin native who now lives in Los Angeles to share his love of art with his community.

Coffey and his wife Jennifer Mudge, who’s also an actor, are appearing in two of the short films screening at the festival.

“The first film we shot was called We Were an Island, and it was shot in Maine off the coast of Mt. Desert Island. It’s a true story based on a couple who decided to go off the grid around World War II,” says Coffey.

DKAF, which started in 2016, was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year it will be virtual. Although Coffey won’t physically be in Wisconsin, he is still grateful for the opportunity to share his love of acting with his home state.

“I’ve always felt the sense of wanting to connect with my community more as an actor who left Wisconsin at an early age,” says Coffey. “I really hope that DKAF! can continue bringing in people not just from Door County who are vacationing, but community members and local communities around the area from Green Bay to really make it a destination.”

