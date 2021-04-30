De Pere non-profit promotes self-love and self-confidence while ‘Lovin’ the Skin I’m in’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sisterhood is important at any age, but it is especially for young girls.

Lovin the Skin I’m In, a faith-based organization, strives to empower and uplift girls of color in Northeast Wisconsin. The group focuses on girls ages 7-18 who identify as African American, black or biracial.

“We’re like sisters because we can tell each other anything and they’ll understand,” says Aniyah Littleton.

“It’s something that is kind of comforting to me, and I can feel really close with my sisters and just experience something that’s a little different,” says Kenya Parker.

“This is a nice opportunity for me to relate to someone and not feel awkward about any topic,” says Kennedy Chandler.

Rhonda Chandler, the group’s founder, moved to Northeast Wisconsin Charlotte, North Carolina with her family in 2015. After looking for resources for daughters and not being able to find anything in the area, she decided to create her own organization for girls.

“I just saw what was happening from incidents at school and I needed to find a community for my daughters,” says Rhonda Chandler, founder of the organization.

“The organization is about uplifting and empowering these young ladies. I want them to know that they are enough and that they are loved and valued,” says Chandler

Lovin the Skin I’m In has seen exponential growth since it started last year. Approximately six girls were initially involved in the group, and now around 20 girls were at the group’s meeting earlier this month.

“I definitely would like to see it spread throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Not just the Green Bay area, but Osh Kosh, Fond du Lac, and Appleton,” says Chandler.

The group holds monthly meetings on Zoom and in person, where they discuss everything from growing up in Wisconsin to social and racial injustice.

Lovin’ My Skin meets on the second Sunday of every month. The group’s next meeting is May 8. For more information on Lovin’ the Skin I’m In, click here.