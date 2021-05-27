De Pere student runner up in ‘Create Your Story’ contest

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The beauty of storytelling is the possibilities are endless. An elephant could land a pink spaceship on the moon or a flying unicorn that’s friends with a bull, tiger, and dinosaur can swim from an island to New York City.

Schleich Toys and nonprofit organization, 4-H, are joining forces to create an epic storytelling challenge. It’s called the Create Your Story contest. The contest, which launched on April 27, National Storytelling Day, is allowing kids to use their imagination to decide what happens next to the main characters over the course of three chapters.

A Wisconsin native’s submission has made it to the top 10 entries.

“I was like very surprised,” says 9-year-old Helena Reich.

Here’s how Helena’s story goes. Buckle up.

“These four friends Blair, Cha-Cha, Lilly, and Larry are going to go to an island,” says Reich. “There’s a huge eruption by a volcano, and they have to make a raft and they sail out into the ocean.”

Later in the story, the main characters, Blair, Larry, Lilly, and Cha Cha, have an encounter with sharks and then swim to New York.

“Her story had so many different creative twists and turns. I mean, the characters were skydiving, and then they were on the beach and then they were at the zoo, so many different elements that I think a lot of people can relate to that really drew us in” says Lana West, consumer marketing lead at Schleich USA Toys.

“I like characters going on adventures,” says Reich. “I’ve traveled a lot of places with my family.”

Helena’s storytelling days are far from over. She plans to keep writing stories once the contest ends.

“I think it would be a very good idea to keep those characters and add new ones into the four friends.”

Reich has plans to create a picture book with Blair, Larry, Cha Cha, and Lilly traveling around the world.

Image Credit: Ellie Reich

Voting for Phase 1 of the Create Your Story contest ends on May 31. If you’d like to watch Helena’s submission, click here. If you would like to vote for Helena’s story, click here.