Door County winery planning virtual wine tasting for Valentine’s Day

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Valentine’s Day is approaching quickly. While some of us are planning to sit this year out or take our chances at a restaurant, one Door County winery is already thinking a few steps ahead.

In honor of the love-filled day, Door Peninsula Winery is planning a virtual wine tasting. They’ve curated a virtual tasting kit complete with five of their signature dessert wines.

“We’re really looking for romantic offerings, things a couple could enjoy together or things that would pair well with good romantic foods. We picked a bunch of blush wines that are great for the season and pair well with desserts, says Beth Levendusky, Marketing Director of Door Peninsula Winery.

Sticking to the Valentine’s Day theme, the wine selections are delicate and sweet, with notes of cherries, plums and strawberries.

“They’re all kind of bright, fruit-forward wines. We have a sparkling wine, that’s Rose Bouquet. There’s a Rose blend with strawberries, so it’s Strawberry Zin. Sweet plum, Chocolate Cherry and last a dessert wine, which is a port,” says Allan Hylan, head winemaker at Door Peninsula.

Hylan and Milwaukee’s own Elizabeth Kay of 99.1 The Mix will lead the Zoom session. The tasting will also stream on Facebook Live. Attendees will get the chance to ask questions about the wine offerings and also hear stories of how each wine was made.

“That interaction, it’s kind of what wine is all about. It’s about sitting right there in front of you, talking to people,” says Hylan.

Customers seem to welcome the idea of attending a virtual wine tasting.

“Best of both worlds. Door Peninsula Winery and then getting to be at home potentially in pajama pants drinking wine, it’s a win win,” says Jess Carini.

The virtual wine tasting will be held on February 17 on Zoom and Facebook Live.

For more information on Door Peninsula Winery, click here.