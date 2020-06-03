Door County workshop develops writing skills for people of all ages

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s something many people can use right now… a morning of imaginative writing using the world as inspiration.

Door County’s Write On program is offering a virtual class for writers in the area. While the writing program is designed for middle-school students, older writers of any age and experience are welcome.

Whether you’re a solo writer, part of a writing team, the free virtual workshop titled, “This One Time ‘Round the Sun”, is taught by Associate Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and Sturgeon Bay native, Jill Stukenberg.

Using photos and video from Write On, Stukenberg gets students thinking about the cycle of a year and how an animal or a natural element might experience the changes of temperature, weather, and light within that time frame.

From there, students are encouraged to write stories, comics, or poems about what would happen if there were breaks or changes in that cycle. This helps students discover the importance of drawing on the five sense for writing and spend time outdoors finding their material and activating their senses.

Finn, student writer

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

Write On, Door County

10-year-old, Finn says he started to develop his love of writing in Kindergarten when he wrote realistic fiction. Since then he has grown into comics, graphic novels, and still writes fiction, “Just for fun.”

Finn was part of a graphic novel class through Write On, Door County. “It was really cool, I got to meet an author of a comic series.” He says he also learned some comic-making tricks. “It was a really awesome experience.” He adds.

If another writer is thinking of joining the Young Writers Program, Finn says, “Just go for it. Have fun and don’t worry about what anything looks like… it’s all going to come out how you wanted in the end.”

The virtual Young Writers Program is happening Saturday, June 6 at 10:00 am. The program is free, but registration is required. To register online, click here. They ask that you mark in the comments field how many are attending along with the ages.

For more details on Write On, Door County including upcoming classes, stop by writeondoorcounty.org.

TOP DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES: