Doty Island Development Council kicks off historical homes tour

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Doty Island Development Council is giving the community a chance to learn about the island’s rich history.

They are kicking off a week-long historical homes tour. Don’t forget your walking shoes. The tour is self-led, allowing visitors to go at their own pace. In front of each home on the tour, is a sign sharing fun facts of the home’s history. The homes date back to the late 1800s.

“Many of them are associated with the paper barons from the turn of the last century. In fact, a lot of the homes are related. Fathers lived in some, sons lived in others, cousins, it was all kind of connected with the big homes within the area, says Ron Clatt, longtime board member of the Doty Island Development Council.

Image Credit: Martha Moore

“Doty Island is full of little historical gems and beyond the main streets we have so many nooks and crannies worth visiting and these beautiful homes are a great reason to go explore and get around and see what Doty Island has to offer,” says Julien Wechseler, Vice President of the Doty Island Development Council.

Richard and Martha Moore own the Ellis Jennings house, which is a part of the historical homes tour. The Moore’s home has a Queen Anne Revival architectural style, which was popular in the late 19th and early 20th century.

“We love being part of the tour, partly because when I get frustrated with things in the house like no air conditioning, all it takes is somebody walking by and saying, “Oh, we love your house” and then I feel so much better about it again,” says Martha.

Image Credit: Martha Moore

“What we try to do with our organization is give everybody a reason to get out, to put all of that aside, and just enjoy where they are and the activities we have to offer,” says Wechseler.

The council wanted to give the community something positive to do to take everyone’s mind off of the pandemic.

The Historical Homes walking tour will end on June 13. The next event Doty Island Development Council is planning is a rummage sale. For more information on the historical homes tour, click here.