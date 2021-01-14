Experts warn of dangerous ice conditions ahead of Free Fishing Weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many of us are dying to get outside. The first Free Fishing Weekend of the year is right around the corner.

Free Fishing Weekends are always held the third full weekend in January and the first full weekend in June. The event lets families, anglers, and everyone in-between fish without a license or trout stamp. Before you grab your bait and fishing rod, experts say it isn’t the best time to go ice fishing.

Jeff “Tilky” Tilkens, owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, says Free Fishing Weekend is quite popular. People from out of state will drive to Wisconsin to participate. He’s preparing for a busy weekend, but he is urging everyone to use caution if they plan on going fishing this weekend.

“What you really have to watch out for are the conditions on the bay of Green Bay right now. The weather is not normal. We’re a lot warmer than usual, and with the current and the warmer weather the ice is deteriorating,” says Tilken’s.

Steve List, an avid fisherman, is not planning on participating in Free Fishing Weekend in Green Bay. He is traveling to Grand Rapids, Minnesota to go ice fishing where he says there is already a foot and a half of ice.

“This year with the warm weather and the winds we’ve had, the ice just isn’t safe and worth the risk. I’ve been ice fishing for 50 something years and I live by the motto, there’s no such thing as safe ice. You really have to know what you’re doing. When you get in areas like the Bay or the Fox River where you have currents and winds and moving ice sheets, it’s even more dangerous,” says List.

If you are planning on going fishing this weekend, it is a good idea to make sure you are surrounded by other people and let someone know where you are going,

“My best advice is you have to be safe. Don’t venture out on your own. Don’t go out 100 feet from somebody else, because it could go from 5 inches to nothing and you don’t want a tragedy to happen on the ice,” says Tilkens.

The dates for Free Fishing Weekend are Jan. 16-17 and June 5-6.

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, click here.