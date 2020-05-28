Feeling uninspired? Green Bay artists reveal their secrets to staying creative

(WFRV) – When you look at a work of art do you ever wonder how the artist came up with the idea or how it was created?

The Downtown Green Bay and Old Main Street districts have launched some entertainment through a virtual artist event featuring a look inside the artist’s studio.

The districts have teamed up with artists from the area for weekly, one-hour events happening on Facebook.

Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc. says they came up with the idea for Inside the Artist’s Studio to keep local artists connected with the community. It’s a great way to see the behind the scenes creation of art.

Viewers will have the opportunity to purchase their favorite pieces from the artists during the weekly events.

Jenna Kast of Jenna Kast Studios says the outpouring of support from community members has been uplifting to keep going while many events are postponed or have gone virtual. Being a working artist during a time of uncertainty has been challenging for her and her fellow artists.

“Quarantine has shown me that anything is possible with the correct support. March 17 was my last day at my job, but it was the start of my full-time artist career,” states participating artist, Jessie Beyer of Landmermaid Arts. “Even in the darkest times I still want to spread happiness and light.”

It’s quite fascinating to see a literal blank canvas go from nothing to something. The creative process is not a view most people get to see. Kast says this series gives artists the opportunity to share a personal space that is important to them.

The message from Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is “We want these artists in our community.” Once everyone can gather again, it won’t feel like a beat was missed.

Kast added that sharing her art is like sharing a part of herself. “When people bring a piece of my artwork into their home… I hope they see positivity, freedom to an extent.” Her hope is to create positive feelings for people who welcome art into their home.

For more information on Inside the Artist’s Studio, stop by their Facebook event page. For more information on how the community can continue to support Downtown Green Bay’s local businesses, head to downtowngreenbay.com.

