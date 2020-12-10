Finding ugly Christmas sweaters: Which one is the ugliest?

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – As the holidays approach, it’s also ugly Christmas sweater season.

Local 5’s Digital Reporter Kyle Malzhan visited local thrift stores in Green Bay to try and find ugly Christmas sweaters for the holidays. Now it’s your turn to decide which one is truly the ugliest.

OPTION #1:

  • Mixed colors between blue, grey, and black
  • Warm
  • Fuzzy

OPTION #2:

  • Mixed colors between dark red, orange, and black
  • Warm
  • Fuzzy

OPTION #3:

  • Christmas spirit
  • Green, red, and white
  • Snowflake pattern
  • Nutcrackers displayed

OPTION #4:

  • V-neck sweater vest
  • Red, gray, and white
  • Santa themed
  • Head sticks out to resemble Santa
  • Snowflakes in the background

