Fishermen taking advantage of the nice weather to hit the water

(WFRV) – The waves were splashing, the sun was out, and so were fishermen this week as they take advantage of the warmer weather.

Boat launches were very busy Friday afternoon as fishermen took advantage of the warmer temperatures the area has seen this week.

Despite the wind, people tell Local 5 that it was so nice to get back out on the lake after being cooped up all winter.

“Great to get back in the boat. Quite windy out there today. Just came back to put another winter layer of clothes on”, says Bill Dornaus of Green Bay.

Being outside and enjoying an activity that has been a staple in Northeast Wisconsin for so long is a joy for fishermen.

“With the COVID, everybody’s locked up all winter. We did some ice fishing but we were limited on where we could go. Couldn’t go to Canada, took a couple trips to Minnesota ice fishing, but to be just in your boat in the river and working on your technique is good stuff”, Dornaus explains.

Dornaus tells Local 5 that on Tuesday he put 54 fish in the boat but the water on Friday in the Fox River was fast and muddy.

With warmer temperatures coming to our area on Saturday, it’ll make for a great day on the water for any one who enjoys fishing.