FM 106.9 The Lodge puts new spin on annual Lodge Cherry Drop

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s no feeling quite like the excitement of counting down to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Those in Northeast Wisconsin are no stranger to FM 106.9 The Lodge’s annual Lodge Cherry Drop.

It’s the radio station’s fourth year holding the event. The affair is known to draw a significant crowd, which will be dangerous this year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Lodge Cherry Drop will be virtual.

FM 106.9 The Lodge still has some exciting things planned. At 8p.m. on New Year’s Eve, they will start broadcasting the Greatest Party Tunes of All Time, then at 11:40 p.m. they will live stream the station’s midnight countdown leading up to the drop of their “cherry-in-training.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a fun experience to kind of have a change-up for one year” says O’Keeffe, Social Media Director for FM 106.9 The Lodge and 97.7 Rewind.

Image Credit: FM 106.9 The Lodge



The virtual Lodge Cherry Drop won’t be the only change this year. Instead of their original, six-foot, nearly 300lb cherry, the radio station is downsizing to their cherry-in-training.

After the whirlwind year 2020 has been for many in the country and around the world, O’Keeffe is glad he can help listeners end the year on a high note.

“I think throughout this year being kind of the escape from things as a radio station as people who provide some good music and take your mind away from things, it’s always a pleasure. Being on air is very fulfilling in that way especially during this time knowing that we’re kind of giving people a little bit of respite,” says O’Keeffe.

The Lodge is a singer-songwriter music format, tailored for the Door County lifestyle with a wide range of artists.

