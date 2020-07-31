Food A-Fare Food Truck Rally a success

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) – The second Food A-Fare Food Truck Rally of 2020 was a success Thursday evening at Ashwaubomay Memorial River Park.

Dozens of people gathered to enjoy a beautiful night of live music, family fun, eat different kinds of food, and different activities for kids.

As people came to Ashwaubomay Memorial River Park, social distancing rules were put in place. Picnic tables were far a part from one another, hand washing stations were available, and hand sanitizer was spread out to ensure the safety of the public.

“We’re just trying to do what we can to minimize any potential concerns or problems but still offer something that people can go out and enjoy,” says Director Rex Mehlberg.