Former local WWE Superstar ‘Hornswoggle’ investing into the Wisconsin wrestling industry

(WFRV) – A dream for one local Oshkosh man that was supposed to last six months, lasted nearly ten years and he continues to give back to Wisconsin.

Dylan Postl, ‘Hornswoggle’, dreamed of being a WWE wrestler ever since he was a kid and while standing 4’5″ tall, he wasn’t going to let that stop him.

“That’s all I wanted to do since I was four years old. I told my parents, my grandparents, and anyone that would listen.. I am going to be a WWE wrestler”, says Postl.

When he signed his contract with WWE in 2006 , executives told him it would only be a six month stint. That six months, lasted nearly ten years with WWE.

“I talk a lot about it in my book, ‘Life Is Short And So Am I’, and I say I should’ve never made it. I really shouldn’t have. I’m not the typical WWE performer and talent they’re looking for”, Postl explains.

Now in 2021, Postl continues to invest into the Wisconsin wrestling industry with his business, ‘ACW Wisconsin’.

ACW Wisconsin’ is a live local independent professional wrestling organization based out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin since 2013.

Postl tells Local 5 the idea started out of boredom and he sometimes has to pinch himself to see where it is now.

“Over seven years later, we’re still running shows every month. It’s crazy. This cult following we have. Our first show had over 200 people at it. There are local companies that beg for 200 people and we’re doing it because we have such a huge awesome following every month”, says Postl.

Theres even been former WWE wrestlers wrestling at ‘ACW Wisconsin’ shows but it’s the support from the fans that keeps the shows going.

Postl has started the ‘ACW Wrestling Academy’. This is hands on training in Oshkosh to set anyone up to be a professional wrestler in the ring.

“We are running multiple classes a week, graduating kids, and adults. There’s 17-year-old kids to 45-year-old men are graduating and working on our local shows in front of thousands of people. It’s awesome. They start from day one having no experience in this ring and we get them ready to essentially have try-outs with WWE”, Postl explains.

One of the coolest things for Postl is seeing the wrestlers progress that come into the academy and graduate with so much experience.

“We’re going to teach you as much as you can. We will never give up on our students”, Postl says.

The next set of classes at the ‘ACW Wrestling Academy’ will begin on February 25th, 2021.

The next event will be on February 14th, 2021 at Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In April, there will also be a big wrestling event at the Oshkosh Convention Center with tons of guests.

To learn more about ‘ACW Wisconsin’, ‘ACW Wrestling Academy’, or inquire about future shows, visit their website or Facebook page.