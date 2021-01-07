Former West De Pere art teacher and wife open up Wonderland Vintage Market

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A former West De Pere Highschool art teacher and wife are now taking a passion and turning it into a business.

Shaun Dolan taught art for nearly 17 years at West De Pere Highschool and when the pandemic hit, he thought it was the right time for change.

“We just basically decided I was at a point in my life where I needed change and kind of had an idea, had a passion, and had a lot of faith” says Dolan.

That’s when Shaun and his wife, Kate, decided to open Wonderland Vintage Market.

Wonderland Vintage Market is a modern vintage mall that has so many unique items in all forms. The building is designed and divided up by booths. Vendors rent out the booths with their artwork to sell and display.

You’ll find anything from old beer cans, handmade longboards, clothes from the 90’s, hot wheels, handmade signs, jewelry, and so much more.

“Even young kids will come in and say ‘I want something vintage and from the 80’s’ and I’m going like ‘is that vintage’?”, says Dolan.

Making a store that would fit everyone, support local artists, and display art in all sorts of ways is something the couple wanted to do. With 40 different vendors displaying their work, you’ll be able to find something unique for your liking.

Beginning a business and opening it during a global pandemic has had its challenges but the Dolans acknowledge that faith is something that has helped them cope through the process.

With Hinterland Vintage Market being right next to another antique store, Uniquely Yours Home Furnishings & Antiques, the Dolan’s tell Local 5 how appreciative and helpful Uniquely Yours have been since opening their doors.

Winterland Vintage Market has been open since November of 2020 and the community support has been overwhelming.

“The customers that come in are so excited about the things they find and they love to come to the counter and tell me ‘oh my gosh, I found this and I used to have this when I was little’ and then they tell me this big story about how much it means to them and all of the memories”, Dolan explains.

The couple says that bringing a vintage market like this to Green Bay was always a goal for them and they’re extremely happy to share their passion with everyone else.

Here’s a short tour of Winterland Vintage Market.

Winterland Vintage Market is located on 1712 Velp Ave in Green Bay. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. To contact them, you can call 920-544-9265.