From order to door: ‘There’s more to Girl Scouts than Thin Mints’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Just about everyone loves Girl Scout Cookie season, but according to Melissa Loest, Communications director for the Northwestern Great Lakes council, “There’s more to the Girl Scouts than just thin mints.”

Loest says most people don’t realize how many volunteers it takes to go from ordering your cookies to when they show up at your house. “It’s a well-oiled machine,” she told Local 5 during a delivery day. Each vehicle gets five minutes to load up cookies from that troop, whether it’s 300 boxes or 3,000.

It’s far from a one-man show however, dozens of volunteers help organize and load up each vehicle. The leaders then take the cookies back to their troop and organize them by Scout, who then organizes them by specific orders and gets them delivered.

Girl Scout Brownie, Farrah, Age 9 says her favorite part of being a Girl Scout is helping her community with service projects.

Service projects for the Girl Scouts can be volunteering at a soup kitchen, collecting toys for kids in shelters, and a variety of other tasks that help them better the community.

Farrah also loves selling Girl Scout cookies, her face beams when she talks about the process. “We always have fun and dance around the booth.” She adds with a giggle, “One time I counted wrong and he said, okay, I’ll buy eight boxes.”

Each troop saves up for various things with the proceeds from the cookie sale. Whether it’s a project like planting a community garden, or saving up for camp.

Girl Scout Daisey, Lacey is just 6 years old. She is saving up for petals on her Girl Scout vest. Each petal stands for a different Girl Scout promise such as Considerate and Caring, Friendly and Helpful, or Make the World a Better place.

Lacey also earned three badges for being safe on the internet. The Cybersecurity badges teaches things like not giving out your name on the internet, how to search for an answer, and who to trust online.

What advice do they have for someone thinking about becoming a Girl Scout?

Farrah says, “It helps your community… and you make new friends.” Lacey adds, “It’s really fun!”

Earlier this year, Local 5 met with the Girl Scout Manitou Council to talk about why the popular cookie sale is so important to each troop and how they learn digital marketing from the sales. See our exclusive story on our digital page.

