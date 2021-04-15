From vintage snapbacks to t-shirts, two local men find their calling in ‘Twisted Thrift’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage clothes are coming back in style in big ways and two local men are taking their passion for throwback clothing and making it a business.

Lucas Baron and Austin Falk, of the Green Bay area, are cousins and they have always had a big interest in thrifting. The old school shirts, hats, jackets, and more are what triggered both to start looking into the future.

“We were really just sitting there bored. Like, trying to think of something for the future. Something cool to do business wise. What can we do?”, says Baron.

That’s when they decided to create ‘Twisted Thrift’. It’s a second hand clothing business with apparel from different eras.

Baron and Falk travel all around the country to different thrift stores to find vintage clothing. They also tell Local 5 that it’s so much more than just going from store to store. It’s the connections they make with others that pay off in the end.

“A lot of times you have to dig, you have to know people, you have to go through sheds, you have to post something that you’re looking for this. It’s not just five minutes or six minutes. Sometimes you’re driving six hours”, Baron explains.

Anything from old-school sporting jerseys, jackets, t-shirts, and more is what you’ll find in their collection. One of the most unique items are the snapback hats and it’s a popular item.

“There’s a significant amount of collectors out there that know the names of the styles and they’re willing to pay, just incredible amounts, because it’s the scarcity of them and the quality. You just don’t find that”, says Falk.

Going into collections and thrift stores is what keeps both of them going and the thrill of the hunt is an unmatchable feeling.

“This band shirt that I’m wearing, it’s so hard to come by. I could go to 100 thrift stores for two years and I’d never find one, you know? Then to find one, it’s like a little kid in the candy store”, Falk tells Local 5.

The inventory Falk and Baron have acquired in the last two years of ‘Twisted Thrift’ is incredible but both say they’re not going to be satisfied anytime soon. They’re always looking for their collection and for the future.

As they operate still out of their parent’s homes, the future is bright for ‘Twisted Thrift’ and they want to take it to the next level.

“We’d love to open up a big, nice store. Whether that’s in the middle of Green Bay or whether that’s in New York or whether we have 20 locations. The sky is the limit really”, says Baron.

The support ‘Twisted Thrift’ has seen from friends and family has been overwhelming for the duo and they tell Local 5 it’s greatly appreciated.

To learn more about ‘Twisted Thrift’ and to browse their selection, visit their website or Instagram.