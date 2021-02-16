Game stores seeing an increase in new customers since the COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – Being inside of the house or stuck in quarantine the last year can take a toll on some people but thanks to different games and puzzles, it has helped people escape boredom and pick up a new hobby

‘Gnome Games’ has seen an uptick in customers coming through the doors looking for puzzles or role play games.

“For us its been a total shift from the collectible cards games to things like puzzles or role playing and a lot more of a hobby aspect of it”, says owner of ‘Gnome Games’ Pat Fuge.

Spending more time around the table with friends or family in a safe manner is something Fuge is seeing more and more with customers coming in.

“We’re now seeing that the families have said ‘you know, we want to play together so what we’re going to do instead of going out to dinner, we’re going to have a game night together'”, says Fuge.

One of the best things for the employees at ‘Gnome Games’ is helping people find the right game just for the customer’s liking and what fits their needs.

Since the pandemic, not being able to host game nights for customers has been tough for ‘Gnome Games’ but they are hopeful it can return soon.

Since the pandemic, ‘Gnome Games’ are doing home deliveries to customers near by and ship products throughout the entire United States.

To find a perfect game or puzzle, visit Gnome Games.