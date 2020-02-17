GBPD Humane Officer Mallory Meves: A voice for animals in our community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s her job to help animals when they’re in distress, lost, abandoned, or in an abusive situation.

Local 5 followed Senior Humane Officer Mallory Meves of the Green Bay Police Department to see what her job entails and what drove her into it in the first place.

For Mallory Meves, her dream of becoming a sworn Humane Officer was realized when she was in grade school during the show “Animal Cops”.

How does someone who loves animals so much have a job where they aren’t always in the best situations?

Officer Meves says it can be emotional dealing with pets and owners, but she takes each day as it comes. During our first ride-along, she was called out to help a person who found a stray cat outside with no collar. The high temperature that day was 15 degrees… the low was -4.

Standard procedure is to check for a microchip, which this cat did not have. Officer Meves placed the cat in a carrier and transported it safely to the Green Bay Humane Society.

Officer Meves loves working with people and animals in the community. She says it’s important to her to be an advocate for animals who don’t have a voice. She’s proud to be that voice for them, whether it’s in mistreatment cases or if they just need assistance to get out of the extreme temperatures.

“If you see something, say something.” She says, she will most likely be the one to show up and is happy to intervene to be the animal’s helping hand.

We will continue to follow Officer Meves and learn about the regular calls she takes and how the community can learn from those calls.