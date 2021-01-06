GET FIT: Appleton health club observes National Keto Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s the beginning of the year, and many people like to use this time as an opportunity to get in shape.

January 5 is National Keto Day. The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that offers a number of health benefits. The “keto” diet may have benefits against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disesase, according to healthline.

The keto diet has grown in popularity in recent years, even among celebrities like Halle Berry and the Kardashians.

Fuze Nutrition Club in Appleton is owned by Luella Krautkramer, along with her husband Jon and friends, husband and wife Scott and Lindsey. The nutrition club offers everything from smoothie bowls to keto shakes. In fact, any shake on their menu can be modified to fit the keto diet. Although the nutrition store offers keto-friendly shakes, they do not promote the diet.

“I think diets are temporary, and I think being healthy overall is a lifestyle, it’s not something that you do for a temporary period of time. We believe in having an all-around balanced lifestyle. Balanced protein, balanced carbs, balanced fats. If you take away one of those things, you’re taking away the majority of your carbs throughout the day,” says Luella Krautkramer.

Our bodies need carbs in order to function properly, according to Krautkramer.

“Carbs are a direct source of energy to your brain. I have a few friends and clients who have tried the keto diet and they’re tired and cranky, just because their brain is not getting the direct source of energy that they need,” says Krautkramer.

Fuze Nutrition does have some regular customers who are on the keto-diet, it’s getting mixed reviews with others.

“Now that I’m retired, I can do other things to keep myself active, so I can mix it up and still lose weight,” says longtime customer Chuck Plumpley.

“I’ve heard of a couple people doing it that have had good results,” says Ceran Harrington.

Fuze Nutrition Club also offers complimentary yoga and cardio classes throughout the week.

