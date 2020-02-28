Get your flannels out. OPD vs. FPD hit the ice for charity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It started as a fun rivalry to raise money, now it’s evolved into so much more.

The annual Guns n’ Hoses charity event pits the Police Department against the Fire Department in a good old-fashioned sports game.

Tomorrow, the Oshkosh PD take on the Oshkosh FD in a game of hockey.

As this event has grown in popularity, it has raised thousands of dollars towards charitable causes in the community. This year, the charity of choice is Flannel Check.

Flannel Check has as simple message: Saving lives through early detection and screening. Wear your flannel, schedule your annual physical, and help fight/cure diseases as a community.

Why flannel? Founder, Dave Zowin says each cancer has a corresponding ribbon color to raise awareness. When you mesh them all together, it creates flannel.

Firefighter, Tony Olson tells us each organization is asking all the fans come out wearing flannel tomorrow night. You’ll get a button at the door and be part of a fans in the stands photo.

There’s also an opportunity for a free Guns n’ Hoses puck.

Before the start of the game, kids are welcome to tap on the glass to get the crowd pumped up and the players going. Pucks will be thrown over the glass to the kids.

So just how serious is this competition?

Sergeant Heath Feavel of the OPD says anytime you put a bunch of police officers and firefighters together in a sporting event, it creates a natural, good-hearted rivalry. It’s also just a great event to watch some hockey, while raising money for a good cause.

Zowin added, “I’m so happy the police and firefighters are including us… we’re honored, thank you.”

Guns n’ Hoses is tomorrow, February 29 at 3 pm at the Oshkosh 20th Street YMCA, 3303 W. 20th Avenue.

