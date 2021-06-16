Grasshopper or ‘Beer cone’: What’s your go-to summer drink?

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the dog days of summer, there’s nothing like a refreshing summer drink.

What is Wisconsin’s drink of choice? Depends on who you ask.

“People in Wisconsin drink a lot of brandy,” says Jim Weber. Weber is a longtime customer of Mark’s East Side restaurant in Appleton.

“The three most favorite ice cream drinks would be the Grasshopper, the Brandy Alexander, and a Pink Squirrel. Wisconsin is kind of known for that,” says Weber.

“I really like the Grasshopper the best out of those three.”

Though its origins come from Louisiana, the Grasshopper is quite popular in the Badger state.

“Mint is popular as an after-dinner mint. You know you might have mint in candy, so I think that’s what the popularity of a grasshopper is,” says the former owner of Mark’s East Side Mark Dougherty.

You’ve seen the more traditional drinks, here’s how the new school is doing things.

“We decided to do something a little different this summer,” says Nicole Poley, Social Media Marketing Manager at Badger State Brewing. The brewery is thinking completely out of the box when it comes to beer.

“We’re taking some of our fan-favorite beers and combining it with a fruit puree, and then we’re freezing it,” says Poley.

You could say they’re beer fanatics, but that’d probably be an understatement. Badger State Brewing has created the “Beer-mosa”, the “Beer-tail”, and wait for it, a “Beer cone.”

These unique takes on beer are something you can only get in Green Bay.

“It’s fun. It definitely is fun, because it’s something different, and even with the beertails it allows somebody to mix and match something that maybe they never even thought of that would go well together,” says Poley.

