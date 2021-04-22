Green Bay artist paints Aaron Rodgers mural, ‘King of the North’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local artist is lighting up downtown Green Bay and his latest painting is making a lot of Packers fans happy.

Beau Thomas, of Green Bay, has been using his art skills around the city the last 15 years. He tells Local 5 that when he was younger, he was getting in trouble for illegal graffiti. 15 years later? Thomas is giving Green Bay color and life again.

“I just try to do my best and hopefully people can appreciate it”, says Thomas.

Thomas’ latest piece is an Aaron Rodgers mural in downtown Green Bay. Called ‘King of the North’, the mural took Beau nearly seven hours to complete but it’s a piece he’s proud of.

Beau tells Local 5 it’s an appreciation to Rodgers and how much he means to the city. He hopes it will help prove how big of an icon Rodgers is to the state of Wisconsin.

“Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a long time and just wanted to do something to kind of celebrate him and thank him for the good years and great moments. Hopefully many more to come”, Thomas explains.

One thing that Beau would love is Rodgers, himself, to come see the mural in-person, take a selfie in front of it, and post it online.

“Yeah, I would love to see Aaron back here taking a picture and posting it online would be great. So, hopefully he knows he’s appreciated here”, Thomas tells Local 5.

A dream for Beau is to paint at Lambeau Field and as big of a Packers fan he is, for the team to bring home the Lombardi Trophy again would be an icing on the cake.

“Oh yeah, I would love to do something. My big dream is to paint at Lambeau Field. When that victory comes to us, I’ll be ready”, says Thomas.

The Aaron Rodgers ‘King of the North’ mural is located on South Broadway behind the ‘Old School Bar’ in Green Bay. Packers fans are encouraged to take a selfie with the mural and post it online using the hashtag, #AaronRodgersMural.