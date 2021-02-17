Green Bay photographer re-launches Snap Selfie Studio

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes all that’s missing from capturing the perfect photo is the right backdrop.

If you’re looking to explore iPhone (or Android) photography or simply take your selfie-skills to the next level, a local artist might be able to assist you. Chris and Patience Eastman opened Snap Studio in December 2019, but shut down a few months later due to the pandemic. Now, the studio is back open for a re-launch. The Eastmans work with Great Scott images, specializing in wedding, family, and newborn photography, but were looking to do something out of the norm and create a space for kids to safely have fun.

“As photographers, we really value creative spaces where artists get to go play. A lot of larger cities will have art exhibits and museums and things like that where local photographers can go and kind of experiment and we wanted to emulate that,” says Patience Eastman.

The studio space has a variety of backdrops, experimenting with different lighting and textures.

“We have lots of different sets here. We like to create a mix of fun, bright airy sets, and moody, urban sets that really give different types of feels so everyone can come here and find a style that they like,” says Eastman.

Snap Studio is housed inside the Premier, an artistic incubator for artists of all mediums. Its vision is to provide a place for all to collaborate and breathe life into their artistic endeavors.

“We never expected the impact we were gonna have. We wanted to focus on music, theater, dance, visual and digital arts. What we’ve come to realize is that everybody needs self-expression,” says Michael O’Malley, Executive Director of the Premier and Vice President of the Green Bay Theater Company.

O’Malley believes it is critical for artists to have an avenue where they can explore different ways of creating, especially as the pandemic has made it more challenging for artists to collaborate with one another.

“It’s huge for arts and culture to allow a portal or a gateway to allow entrepreneurs to get infrastructure with their business and have a platform to springboard into the larger community,” says O’Malley.

The Eastmans are looking to bring arts, culture, and photography to the forefront in Green Bay through the Snap Studio.

“It’s been really wonderful to know that we’ve created a space for people to come have fun and it’s still a safe experience,” says Eastman.

For more information on Snap Studio, click here and for more information on The Premier, click here.