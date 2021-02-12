Green Bay Packers Barber living a dream

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) – Hansel Canady, owner of ‘Hancan Barbershop’, is living a dream as the Green Bay Packers Barber.

It all started with Canady’s friend Kyle Murphy. Murphy played for Green Bay from 2016-2018 and introduced Canady to Packers Tight End Robert Tonyan. Both players put in a good word for Canady in the locker room.

Then one day, Canady’s phone rang.

“It was a surreal experience. Just seeing the ‘Green Bay Packers’ pop up on my phone, like ‘how did they get my number?'”, says Canady.

It was the Packers asking Canady to be the team barber.

Canady has formed friendships with many of the players and says he treats them and all of his customers like ‘brothers and sisters’.

Even though he stays cool and calm while cutting the players hair, it’s still surreal for him.

“With me being around the guys, they don’t know that I’m like their biggest fan”, Canady says.

One of the coolest things for Canady is when the players come in with an autographed jersey to hang up his shop.

“Fun fact! I have the only signed jersey from AJ Dillon that’s signed on the front of the jersey”, says Canady.

Being able to experience and be personal with the players is something Canady doesn’t take for granted. He tells Local 5 that it’s awesome to hear where they’re from and to see their personalities.

This dream job that Canady is living is something he told his wife years before it even became reality.

“You know, I told her that I just want to make sure I can open up a barbershop. Make sure it’s successful. I also want to be the barber of the Green Bay Packers. Fast forward, I still think it’s a dream still. It hasn’t really hit me in reality yet because I’m living what I always wanted to do”, Canady says.

Canada says it’s just the start of what he wants to do and for now it’s ‘grind time’.

You can find ‘Hancan Barbershop’ by visiting their website or checking out their work on Instagram.