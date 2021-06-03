Green Bay sisters create beauty line to inspire kids to follow their dreams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay sisters are preparing to take the beauty industry by storm. La’nyia Young, 14, and La’nasia Hunter, 11, are the owners of 24K Luxure Kollection.

Originally from Chicago, now living in Green Bay, the girl’s first introduction to entrepreneurship was by selling tie-dye shirts last summer. After taking a few months to re-brand their business, Tie Dye Angels, the sisters decided to transition to the beauty industry, selling eye shadow, lip gloss, eyelashes, lip masks, and headbands.

“Since COVID hit, we wanted to do something entertaining and fun,” says 11-year-old La’nasia Hunter.

From their lollipop-shaped lipglosses, that they make themselves, to the pink candy included in their packaging, their business is sweet, literally.

Image Credit: Lauren Booker

Image Credit: Lauren Booker

Image Credit: Lauren Booker

Image Credit: Lauren Booker

Image Credit: Lauren Booker

While both girls are interested in fashion, La’nyia says makeup is something new she’s exploring.

Running an online business can be tough, especially with your sister, but La’nyia and La’nasia have hobbies that help take their mind off of work. La’nyia practices gymnastics while La’nasia likes making Tik Toks.

Though still in middle and high school, the business-savvy sisters have big plans for 24K Luxure Collection in the future.

“We want to be able to get a store and have our product in the store,” says La’nyia.

“Anything is possible and you can do whatever you put your mind to,” says La’nasia.

For more information on La’nyia and La’nasia’s beauty line, 24K Luxure Kollection, click here.