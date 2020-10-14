Green Bay woman runs to raise awareness on domestic abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one Green Bay woman is raising awareness about the topic in a unique way.

Jennifer Chaudoir, a domestic abuse survivor, has been running a marathon every year since 2006 to get people talking about domestic violence.

Now she’s trading in her running clothes for a flashier ensemble. Chaudoir wears a Wonder Woman costume while she’s out running. She also pushes a grocery cart decorated with signs and ribbons.

“It takes time for healing. this is a big part of healing for me.”

Her goal is to attract attention as well as raise donations for the Golden House shelter, so she can in turn spread awareness for domestic violence.

“I just did it for a run, but in time I started adding things to make it more fun. The crazier I could get, the more looks I get.”

Chaudoir also has a stereo and a bucket of candy for kids inside her cart.

She says she gets a variety of reactions from people while she’s out running.

“I get all kinds of reactions. Some people kind of stare at me like they wonder what’s wrong with me. Other people stop and talk.”

Chaudoir says since she started posting on social media about running every year, she’s gotten messages from strangers on how she is inspiring them.

“After I’m done running, I have a number of messages come through on my Facebook page. It’s kind of nice because I feel like I’m able to help some people.”

Dina Borremans, the Development Director at Golden House, says Chaudoir has been a great part of their team.

“Jenny is an amazing volunteer and supporter of Golden House. She runs the marathon every year. It really is a way to create awareness about domestic violence. She is an amazing person to have on our team.”

