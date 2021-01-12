Green Bay woman snowshoeing marathon to raise awareness for Lyme disease and domestic violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay woman is on a mission, and she won’t stop until she gets there.

Jennifer Chaudoir is raising awareness for two special causes very close to her heart, and she’s doing it in an unconventional way.

She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and is also a survivor of domestic violence. Chaudoir plans to run a marathon in February to shine a light on those issues. She is a personal trainer, who has run marathons before, but this one is a little different. She’s trading in her running shoes for snowshoes.

Snowshoeing is a low-impact aerobic exercise and is a great winter activity for those looking to spend more time outside.

“It’s not that hard. If I can do it anybody can. This has been a goal of mine for the past couple of years. I’ve tried twice at nationals, and the first time I got hypothermia, and then the next time my body just kind of shut down due to Lyme disease, so this time I just have it in me that this is going to be the year that I’m going to get it,” says Chaudoir.

She’s a voice for other domestic abuse survivors and those battling Lyme disease, which drives her to push herself.

“I’ve turned my pain into power, into purpose, and into passion. I think that for me it’s very healing and very motivating to keep going. I think it’s great to set personal goals for yourself. That is where my power comes from to do this,” says Chaudoir.

Chaudoir has created a Facebook page, Voice of a Snowshoe Runner, where she will share her progress during the marathon.

For more information on Jennifer’s efforts to spread awareness, click here.

