Greenville business encourages community to ‘Be Soul Good’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve all come across good people. A Greenville woman is dedicating her life to helping others become better human beings.

Meredith Bieri is the founder of Be Soul Good, an online shop that brings awareness and education to issues impacting our community as well as communities across the country and the world.

“I joke a little bit that Be Soul Good was born when I was born. says Bieri. It really came about because of a ton of my own childhood trauma that I had. I was a teen mom so I had gotten pregnant at 15.”

Be Soul Good supports organizations dedicated to social causes like funding clean water and supporting mental health. The shop is partnering with The Mandolin Foundation, which provides safe and supportive transitional housing, 1% For the Planet, a global network tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental issues as well as other organizations dedicating to improving the society as a whole. Though Bieri’s always wanted to help others, the idea of Be Soul Good didn’t start until after the 2016 election.

“I started to see all different kinds of populations and communities that were not treated in a way that I felt like people should be treated.”

So Bieri decided to do something about it. Be Soul Good sources products from artists and small businesses across the country that share its philosophy as well as making their own products. A portion of the store’s proceeds goes towards the different organizations they partner with.

“We knew that every single product that we were going to curate had to be a product that was not going to damage or harm the world. We started to reach out to companies that were creating really cool products and letting them know what we wanted to do, and so all of the products have a story,” says Bieri.

Be Soul Good also hosts humanity workshops, which are gatherings led by a humanity ambassador, where attendees discuss events happening in the world and raise awareness on different social causes. They also do activities like decorating lunch bags for homeless children at the workshops.

Balancing her full-time job as COO of Advocates for Healthy Transitional Living and Chief Executive Officer at Be Soul Good can be challenging, but Bieri has a team of people helping her.

“A lot of people don’t realize what they can do to help, so giving them the options like this is something little you can do,” says Director of Operations Sabrina Myrick. “It opens their eyes to see, yeah, I can really have this big impact.”

Be Soul Good is a social impact company that exists as a platform for human beings to connect on causes and use their life to build a legacy of helping others by starting conversations that matter. For more information on Be Soul Good, click here.