Hemp 4 Heroes looking to make a difference in veteran’s lives

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay veteran is looking to pay it forward. William Nething is all about helping his community. He’s especially looking to make a difference in veteran’s lives.

“We started Hemp 4 Heroes because we knew CBD, a quality CBD, could really impact people’s lives. Knowing that a quality CBD can deter people from using prescription medication to even people who suffer from anxiety, getting into a business like that where you know you can actually impact society by making some changes in a more natural effect was very important,” says Nething.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of 13 cannabinoids that can be extracted from hemp. It doesn’t have any psychoactive effects. CBD has been applauded for treating joint pain, muscle soreness, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

Nething, a 20-year military veteran, has undergone 11 surgeries.

“My knees are terrible, surgery on both knees and I have two screws put into my ankle to hold that together,” says Nething.

After receiving advice from his doctor on how CBD could help his joint pain, Nething is looking to help other veterans who might be suffering.

Nething and his business partners started Hemp 4 Heroes in 2017. Hemp 4 Heroes specializes in the growing, harvesting, processing, and distribution of hemp products. The company prides itself on putting veterans first, whether they’re working behind the counter or standing in front of it.

Image Credit: Hemp 4 Heroes

Image Credit: Hemp 4 Heroes

Image Credit: Hemp 4 Heroes

Image Credit: Hemp 4 Heroes

“It’s important for me to see how products like this can help them. Let’s focus on helping and giving back to them more. I love to afford them the opportunities when it comes down to it. Veterans primarily have a good work ethic. You tell them to be somewhere, they’re there,” says Nething.

Finding veterans to work at Hemp 4 Heroes has been challenging. Many veterans are missing the product knowledge needed to help educate customers.

“We always encourage veterans to apply. It’s a tough industry because now this being a THC cannabis industry, a lot of veterans don’t have experience,” says Nething.

The most rewarding part of opening Hemp 4 Heroes has been helping his community.

“To hear the stories that go along with what people do this for is the most interesting part,” says Nething.

Hemp 4 Heroes is a Wisconsin based hemp growing and processing operation supplying a premium hemp flower and CBD products. For more information on Hemp 4 Heroes, click here.