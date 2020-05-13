Hortonville teachers have a special message for their students

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Teaching during COVID-19 has had its challenges for students, their parents, and the teachers.

Changing from being in the same building with the kids every day to distant learning has not been an easy transition for everyone and some teachers in the Hortonville School District wanted to do something special.

They decided to create picture boards with messages of positivity to send to their students.

The idea came from some Facebook groups the staff is a part of where they noticed other schools collaborating and creating messages for their students.

The teachers also have a group chat going and it was in there they decided to come up with a picture board of their own.

Third grade teacher, Kendal Jachthuber says, “We thought it would bring a smile to their face and offer some a warm, positive message to them.”

The main goal was to let the kids know they are thinking of them, they miss them, and they care. Principal Torrie Rochon-Luft says this time has been a struggle for the students, “So much of what they’re going through right now is social and emotional distancing.”

The Hortonville Principal also says the extroverted kids are not around the energy they normally would being around. This is just one more thing for them to adjust to so it was important for them to let them know they matter, and are loved.

Greenville Elementary Principal, David Harris echos that saying the thing the students have been missing the most is the relationships and connections they have at school. He says the students had a fun time looking through each one, finding their teachers and seeing the message. “It helped us continue the connection that we’ve missed because of the school closure.”

Jachthuber says working with other staff members has made them feel like the family they are. To the students she says, “You are all special and unique, you have touched our lives in many ways.”

Rochon-Luft adds, “This is really what resilience is all about, kids and communities coming together. We miss our kids very much… a school without them is just a building.”

