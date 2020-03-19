How are police officers dealing with COVID-19? Green Bay PD explains its new protocols

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Catholic Bible Study-Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

How are police officers dealing with COVID-19? Green Bay PD explains its new protocols

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The streets of downtown Green Bay are noticeably quieter. A sight not uncommon in cities across the world as popular businesses shut down and more and more people are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus.

As employees of various industries are being sent home to work remotely, how do our fire departments and law enforcement agencies continue to serve in a way that keeps everyone, including themselves safe?

How do they handle this unprecedented change in our daily lives.

Officer Mallory Meves of the Green Bay Police Department says there are new protocols implemented for the staff like a mandatory hand washing station everyone must use upon entering the building.

Out in the field and for their vehicles, they are equally as careful, using bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, and heavy-duty plastic gloves.

Commander Kevin Warych says it’s important the Green Bay community knows the police department is a calming voice. “We’ll always respond to whatever the emergency is,” he says.

While they have changed some of their protocols to ensure the safety of not only the public, but the officers themselves, essentially the service the department provides will not change.

Officer Meves added there is a lot of talk about the hard-working employees of hospitals, clinics, etc. “Often times I think police, fire and rescue are forgotten.”

Just as those working in the health field, they don’t have the option to stay home.

This causes extra concern once they go home to their own families. “We’re out here for the greater good… our families didn’t sign up for this,” she added.

You may not see all of the changes being made but Commander Warych says the safety and well-being of everyone on the staff is of upmost importance while making sure the service they provide is not diminished an any capacity. “People can be reassured that we’ll always be here.”   

OTHER DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"