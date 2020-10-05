Howard farmer offering new experience at apple orchard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Nothing says fall quite like taking a bite out of a freshly picked apple.

One Howard farmer, Kurt Leiterman, is choosing to operate his orchard business on his own terms.

Leiterman, who’s fairly new to the business, runs Apple-Licious Orchard from his garage, where he stores most of his inventory. Leiterman owns several acres of land behind his home on Shawano Avenue. You can see rows and rows of apple trees stretching for miles with small signs in front of each row listing the type of apple.

Leiterman says he got into the farming business, because of a special bond he has with the Earth.

“I wanted to preserve the land. I feel it was given to us to help live off of and eat healthily. I wanted to preserve it from houses. I just feel it’s a connection to me.”

The orchard, now in its third season, grows 19 different varieties of apples, from McIntosh to Ida Red. Honeycrisp is known to be a customer favorite, but Apple-Licious also makes and sells other products like apple chips and apple cider.

Apple-Licious is family-run, which Leiterman says can be a lot of fun.

“My wife’s involved, a couple of the children are helping out. My brother is retired and he’s out here constantly. It’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun together.”

Despite some local businesses having to close due to COVID-19, Leiterman says he’s seen an increase in business.

“Our traffic has picked up mainly because we’re a new orchard, so more people are finding us now. I think sometimes it gives them an out from having to go to the grocery store.”

Although Leiterman says he has to take special precautions at work because it could severely impact his business if someone was to test positive for COVID-19. He has sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available and encourages customers to stay six feet apart.

“It makes me nervous because if one of us makes a mistake in our family and gets it, it could shut me down for a while. I only have three months to make the bulk of my income for the year. If you get shut down for a week or two on markets, it hurts.”

If you are ever in the mood for some apples and are looking for a new experience at an orchard, Apple-Licious orchard in Howard is only a short drive away.

