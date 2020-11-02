‘It’s an unrestful night’: Manitowoc Dead and Breakfast serves terror year-round

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Halloween doesn’t just come once a year at a local Dead and Breakfast.

Dawn Dabeck, owner of Dead by Dawn Dead and Breakfast, operated House of Bathory, one of Wisconsin’s most popular haunted houses for 25 years. After running the house, Dabeck and her husband Jim decided to move on. In 2015, the couple opened the world’s first interactive Dead and Breakfast in historical downtown Manitowoc.

The experience puts a spooky, unconventional twist on the traditional bed and breakfast. The three-story building, built in the 1850s, is sprawling with any type of scary decoration you can think of. Do not expect to get a good night’s rest at Dead by Dawn.

Halloween plays a huge role in Dabeck’s life. It is not just another holiday for her. Dabeck has loved October 31 for as long as she can remember.

“I always wanted to do a Dead and Breakfast. I thought why not scare people all night long. My whole life is Halloween. We live it. I eat, breathe, and live Halloween 365 days a year. I don’t know how it started, but I feel like I was born with it. My name comes from Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn. My first haunted house, in 1989, one of the workers kept calling me Dead by Dawn,” says Dabeck.

Despite Walt Disney being associated with child-friendly films, Dabeck says he is one of her biggest inspirations.

“When I look at what he did and what the Imagineers do, I try and make it a little darker. As in Disney World where there are hidden Mickeys all over, in the Dead and Breakfast, there are hidden Disney’s. People find it amusing to look around for those.”

When she says hidden Disney’s, Dabeck is referring to hidden references of Walt Disney around the house.

Most people who visit Dead by Dawn are Halloween enthusiasts. Dabeck says when people first step inside the house, they have a variety of reactions.

“Everybody’s a little bit different. They have a blast.”

After check-in, guests go to Unhappy Hour, their version of happy hour at the Shrunken Head, the Dead and Breakfast’s bar. Since the business serves alcohol, only guests 21 and older can stay. After Unhappy Hour, guests are free to roam the streets, but they must be back in the building by 11 p.m. and in bed by midnight.

Dabeck won’t go into detail on what happens after midnight, but she says, “things go bump in the night.”

There are three themed-bedrooms for guests to choose from during their stay: a clown room, a nightmare room, and a pirate room.

Dabeck says the pandemic has not had a negative impact on the business.

“It’s busy. We already have reservations for next October.”

The Dead and Breakfast is not limiting itself to only celebrating Halloween. Dead by Dawn also celebrates the Christmas season. Criptmas is Dabeck’s version of a haunted, horror-filled Christmas season.

“The main parlor will be decorated in our version of Criptmas. It’s fun.”

Dabeck, considering new themes for the Dead and Breakfast, is looking to do an Alice in Wonderland theme in the spring.

In addition to the Dead and Breakfast, Dabeck also hosts an annual Halloween-themed event, Windigo Fest, during the first weekend of October. Next year, the festival will be held at the Manitowoc Expo Center. Kane Hodder, who portrayed Jason Vorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise, will appear at Windigo Fest in 2021.

“It’s a festival that we developed to celebrate all things Halloween. There’s tons of bands and sideshow performers and all sorts of fun things. The costume contest and parade is a big one. We give lots of prize money out.”

For more information on Dead by Dawn Dead and Breakfast, you can visit their website. If you’d like more information on Windigo Fest, you can visit their website.

