It’s more than just living, it’s experiencing. Why Green Bay ranks in the top 25 of best places to live

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to recent report, Green Bay has been named the ‘Safest City in the U.S.’ but what makes living in Green Bay so great?

When someone mentions Green Bay, people may automatically think of the Packers but there is much more to do within the city.

Whether thats the Green Bay Botanical Gardens, Bay Beach Amusement Park, the NEW Zoo, Neville Public Museum, or more, there’s a ton of attractions that won’t leave visitors and community members bored.

“Some of these places in our community are huge assets and when you think about an outsider coming in to experience it for the first time, they’re going to have a lot of excitement and they’re really going to appreciate what our community has to offer”, says Brenda Krainik, the Marketing and Communication Director of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Being able to hold 80,000 fans at Lambeau Field in a city with just over 100,000 residents is very unique in itself. The attractions around Lambeau Field and the surrounding area make the city a bucket list item.

“We’re really good at hosting 80,000 people at one time and a community our size normally wouldn’t necessarily be very good at that but we are. We take that expertise and spread that around our attractions, hotels, and our front line workers in restaurants really understand the importance of putting your best foot forward and being welcoming to anyone that visits our community”, Krainik explains.

Krainik tells Local 5 that she has found through research that visitors who visit a community and like it, are more likely to move to that community. So it’s important for the city of Green Bay to strive, keep advancing, and provide a great experience for visitors.

“If someone comes during a family vacation and they have a great experience and they’ve made some memories with their family, it really opens the door to having them live here in Green Bay”, says Krainik.

Since the pandemic hit, its given the community an opportunity to explore the outdoors life Green Bay has to offer. Krainik says more people have shown a greater appreciation for the parks, trails, and wild life in the city now more than ever.

If you are thinking of visiting Green Bay, you can visit Greenbay.com to look at all of the attractions the city has to offer.