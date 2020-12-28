‘It’s our future’: Ashwaubenon woman giving back to students in Ghana

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Ashwaubenon woman is doing more than selling candles, she is changing lives.

Ginny Hooft, owner of LoveCandle, is donating a portion of her proceeds to students in Jukwa, Ghana. LoveCandle, launched in 2019, specializes in handmade and hand-poured natural soy candles. It was founded on the philosophy of being kind to others as well as love, forgiveness, and compassion.

“Each candle represents something and they stand for something,” says Hooft.

Image Credit: Ginny Hooft

Image Credit: Ginny Hooft

Image Credit: Ginny Hooft

Hooft is working with the nonprofit organization, Drnach International Incorporated, a partner of Divine Kids Academy, to help pay for tuition for students.

“I think it all comes from my childhood in Thailand, it’s all about giving. My grandmother always taught me that part. I thought what is the purpose of my business, where am I going with this? I didn’t want to start a business that would just focus on money and selling my candles,” says Hooft.

Image Credit: Divine Kids Academy

Image Credit: Divine Kids Academy

Image Credit: Divine Kids Academy

Hooft was searching for a nonprofit she could trust. Her close friend, Grace Drnach, runs Drnach International, which specializes in healthcare and education.

“Grace was really focusing on each child needing access to healthcare and education. When she was speaking to me about that and telling me the story I was like you know what this is where I want the connection between us,” says Hooft.

For each candle sold, $2 goes toward tuition for students at Divine Kids Academy, paying for the tuition of three students at a time. Once that is accomplished, Hooft, Drnach, and Kwam Appiah-Kubi, the founder of Divine Kids Academy, move on to the next three students.

“We focus on a whole year of education. My goal and my mission is to have each child in Jukwa attend Divine Kids Academy. I’m realizing with this whole pandemic we are all in need of something, but we can not forget the kids. It’s our future. We’re ready to make Jukwa something special,” says Hooft.

For more information on LoveCandle, click here.