It’s the middle of winter… let’s talk plants!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Getting or giving a plant is always a good idea. But what if you live in state like Wisconsin? Our weather isn’t exactly conducive to the warmth, sun, and humidity plants crave.

Then the question bears asking, how to bring them inside for the winter to ensure their longevity? Sporadically throw water at them? Talk to them? Pray?

Mark Konlock, Head of Horticulture at the Green Bay Botanical Garden had much better advice when bringing in plants for the winter. He says if you have a plant that’s more tropical, the best thing to do is to slowly bring it back and forth to a different climate than the one it’s become accustomed to.

If it’s used to being in the sun most of the day, move it to a shady part of the porch for half the day.

When you do bring your plants indoors, Mark says we shouldn’t be alarmed if a plant’s leaves start to brown or fall off. He says the plants must make new leaves to adapt to the new environment, so this is completely natural. You just want to make sure the plant is getting new leaves back.

Another natural, but unfortunate, part of having plants are the bugs.

You may want to quarantine your outside plants before merging them with your indoor plants for the winter. Mark says it’s wise to check the quarantined plants for pests for a few days otherwise they may infect the others and then you’ll end up with, “more bugs than plants.”

Temperature is another factor in keeping them happy.

Our homes are comfortable for humans, not plants. Our plants like more light than our homes can provide and are often drier than they are used to. This will slow down the growing process, which means we do not have to water them as often as when they live outside.

Now that we know how to take care of them during these cold months, which ones do we buy?

Mark says succulents are always a great way to go. He says they can take the drier air in our homes but do like more light so placing them in a windowsill is best.

If you are craving color or flowering plants, you still have plenty of options.

Assortment plants will come with options like baby daffodils, primula, or azaleas mixed with ivy or peace lily. A good tip if looking for “flower power” is to make sure to get a plant that still has plenty of buds on it. This will tell you the plant will last a bit longer rather than one that is in full blossom.

Two of the main benefits of getting a flowering plant is they are often more affordable than a bouquet of flowers and they last longer. That’s a win-win for you and the plant.