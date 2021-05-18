Kaukauna High School hits high note in spring musical “Legally Blonde”

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna high school students are getting ready for their last few rehearsals before the opening night of their spring musical Legally Blonde.

The school year got off to a rocky start after their school production, which is normally held in the fall, got canceled.

“I think we’re just really blessed to have a musical this year,” says senior Lauren Tews. “At first we thought we weren’t going to have a musical, but we really asked our activities director and he really pulled through on finding a director for us.”

Tews is playing the lead role in the musical, Elle Woods. The musical follows the same plot as the popular 2001 film Legally Blonde. Elle Woods follows her boyfriend Warner to Harvard Law School and things start to take an unexpected turn when Elle runs into Vivienne Kensington.

“She’s kind of like the antagonist of the show. She’s like the mean one that hates Elle, and she steals Elle love from her,” says senior Paige Hussin, who is playing Kensington.

The directors, cast and crew held auditions for the musical in March and started rehearsals in April.

“Since we started this in the beginning of April, and we only had not even two months to create this, I think we all really pulled through in the end and I think we’re going to create a great musical,” says Lauren Tews.

Seniors say they’re going to miss the community aspect of working on the musical, but they are excited for everyone to come and see how much effort they’ve put into the show.

“We’ve all really grown through this experience,” says Hussin. “It’s been really fun to be able to have a bunch of people come together and do a musical.”

Legally Blonde opens on March 20 and will run through March 22. The performances will be live and in-person with a limited audience. For more information on Kaukauna High School, click here.