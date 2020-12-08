Little girl’s “Daddy Doll” found safe and returned

(WFRV) – 2-year-old Charlotte Collins, of Shiocton, lost her “Daddy Doll” over the weekend and after more than 1,500 share on Facebook, it was returned safely.

Collins’ “Daddy Doll” isn’t just an ordinary doll. It resembles her father who’s been deployed for almost a year now and she doesn’t go anywhere without it.

While Charlotte and her mother, Casi Collins, were running errands, it fell out of the car. By the time both of them noticed it was too late.

“I opened her door to get her blanket and when I opened it, it must’ve fell out. We were leaving and we got to the highway and she was crying for her daddy”, says Casi.

After a Facebook post that gained a lot of traction, support, and shares from local communities in Northeast Wisconsin, a message from Anthony Baumgartner was the one Casi was hoping she would receive for her daughter Charlotte.

Baumgartner was on his way to school when he saw something in the road.

“I just saw a white roll, almost like toilet paper, rolling in the street so I stopped at the stop sign and picked it up”, says Baumgartner.

After posting a picture of the doll on his Snapchat, it was his aunt who forwarded him Casi’s Facebook post looking for the doll.

After connecting through social media, the two were able to meet up so Baumgartner could give Charlotte her beloved “Daddy Doll” back.

“She took it and they took a picture. Then once we got into the vehicle, she was hugging it and kissing it. She was happy”, says Cali.

Baumgartner was just happy that he found the owner and he could give it back to Charlotte.

“I heard she sleeps with it every night. She takes it everywhere with her. I mean, I used to have stuffed animals like that and that was the best feeling to give it back to her”, says Baumgartner.