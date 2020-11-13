WATCH: Green Bay musician Charlie Urick not letting pandemic slow him down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay musician is making a name for himself one song at a time.

Charlie Urick stopped by the WFRV Digital Center to play some original music and talk about his upcoming projects in an exclusive interview with Local Five’s Natasha Ero.

Urick, born in Grayslake, Illinois, but grew up in Green Bay, is a 21-year-old singer, songwriter who has accomplished quite a bit in only a few years.

Urick decided to leave Green Bay after graduating from the Notre Dame Academy and move to Saint Paul, Minnesota. He enrolled in the McNally Smith College of Music where he studied vocals and production. Unfortunately, the school suddenly closed down, because they were unable to make payroll.

After returning home from Minnesota, Urick still keeping the momentum going, started creating and working with other artists. He got involved with the production company, Good Vibes. There he met fellow Green Bay artist, Wisco Y.D, who he would later collaborate with on different projects.

Now signed to Reload Music, Urick describes his sound as acoustic soul with elements of Rnb. Planning to shift the Midwestern music scene, he released his debut single, “U” in 2018, and hasn’t looked back since. Some of Urick’s most recent projects include ‘TOWRO’ a 5 song EP he wrote and produced with Wisco Y.D and an EP titled ‘Dream Well,” a 3 song acoustic project.

Urick isn’t limiting his extraordinary talent to the U.S., last year he traveled overseas to work on his craft. He was given the chance to visit Turin, Italy, and do a round of performances while making connections in the Italian music scene. Urick, able to work with some up and coming Italian music artists and producers, performed a sold-out show in Milan with Eugenio in Via Di Gioia, an Italian indie folk/pop band. Once he was back in the United States, he had the opportunity to be the opening act for rap artist, K Camp, in Green Bay last year.

Staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Urick, also known as Sofa Boy, occasionally performs virtual concerts on Facebook. He also recently released a single in August titled “Introduce Myself.”

To find out where you can hear Charlie Urick’s music, click here.