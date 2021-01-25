Local 90-year-old man among Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalists

(WFRV) – 90-year-old De Pere man was named a finalist for the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame contest.

Ken Trinkner is a life long Packers fan. Growing up, Trinkner would sell game day programs outside of City Stadium. Going to Packers games was always something Trinkner loved to do as a young man and he tells Local 5 that he used to sit everywhere because of relaxed seating restrictions. In the 1970’s, Trinkner rarely missed a home game.

“The thing that always comes to me and I do this all of the time. If I’m meeting new people in this area, generally people say a few words and then they say ‘What do you think about the weather?’. I always say ‘What do you think the Packers are going to do this year?’. Immediately, we have a lively discussion”, says Trinkner.

In 2021, Trinkner’s love for the green and gold still runs strong and his grandson Taj Shahrani thought it was a no brainer to enter his grandfather, Trinkner, into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame contest.

“We thought grandpa was a great fit just because he’s put in all of the years and he’s been a Packers fan since the beginning”, says Shahrani.

When Shahrani heard back from the Packers that his grandfather was among the ten finalists, he tells Local 5 it was a great surprise.

“I would see it as something that is deserved and justified”, Shahrani says if his grandfather is selected as the winner.

Trinkner had no idea his grandson entered him into this contest and describes it as an ‘honor’ and is very happy that the nomination came from his family.

“That’s just super good, I couldn’t begin to tell you but that’s one of the best things about this whole thing that it came from out of my family. What more could a guy wish for? I feel successful”, Trinkner says.

If Trinkner wins, he’s ready to celebrate.

“I’ll probably fall down to the floor and say ‘I don’t believe it’!”, Trinkner says laughing.

At the end of the day, Trinkner tells Local 5 he’s just very thankful for the opportunity.

“If nothing else comes, I’ll be just really thankful I had the experience”, Trinkner explains.

Voting goes through January 31st, 2021.

There will be two winners. The first place winner will receive recognition into the Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field, one road trip for two to any away game for 2021, four club seat tickets to a 2021 home Packers game, a $500 gift card to the Packers pro shop, and more. The other winner will receive autographed Packers merchandise.

To learn more about the Packers Fan Hall of Fame contest and to vote, click here.