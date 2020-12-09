Local bakeries preparing for the holidays

(WFRV) – As the countdown to Christmas is in full swing, local bakeries are preparing for a busy holiday season.

Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski is working on many sweet treats that include the classic Christmas cut outs, butter cookies, gingerbread cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, popcorn bowls, and more.

During a normal year, Smurawa’s Country Bakery usually sees an uptick during the holiday. With so much uncertainty surrounding this year, owner, Greg Smurawa, understands the uniqueness of 2020.

“We’re trying the best we can, as is everybody. We’re not alone in this”, says Smurawa.

If you’re heading out to Smurawa’s Country Bakery, Greg’s wife and daughters set up a Christmas tree, village, and more around the store so customers can get that holiday feel in the store.

“People tell us it’s something they look forward to because they see the beautiful job my wife and daughters do on setting up the Christmas village, the way the store is decorated, and we take great pride in being an old fashion bakery”, says Smurawa.

Greg reflected on some of the funniest holiday stories.

“Customers will bring in their own containers and they’ll order the cookies and then tell me to put it in their own containers. I’ll tell them that’s fine. You go tell people whatever you want”, says Smurawa.

Some fun holiday baking facts about Smurawa’s Bakery?

  • They use 125 pounds of butter, at least, each holiday season
  • They go through about 160 quarts of frosting a week

With so much change going on in the bakery due to COVID-19, Greg is proud of how his employees have adjusted and his customers.

“I’m proud of our employees with the way they’ve handled it. I’m very proud of our customers and the respect they have shown”, says Smurawa.

