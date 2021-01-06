Local family brings bubble tea to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Boba Bae is bringing a unique twist on tea to Green Bay.

Bubble tea originated in Taiwan back in the 1980’s and now a local business, Boba Bae, is bringing that special drink and diversity to the community.

What is bubble tea? Bubble tea is tea-based drink that consists of gummy bear-like balls that consist of many different flavors to give you a burst of flavor when consuming. Boba Bae has many options and flavors to choose from.

Being a family owned business and opening their doors in June of 2020, Boba Bae is beginning to see popularity in the community.

“We wanted to bring a different type of culture to the community to spread bubble tea and to make people interested and aware”, says manager Cierra Moua.

There’s plenty of entertainment, food, snacks, and drinks at Boba Bae and the emphasis of being a fun hangout spot is what they want to be.

“You can come relax and do your thing. We have games, TV, and a karaoke machine so just come in and have a good time”, says owner Tou Moua.

Some of Boba Bae’s most popular items are the brown sugar milk tea, strawberry drinks, watermelon drinks, and more.

When you walk into Boba Bae, there’s creative decorations all over the walls and hanging from the ceiling.

“So we all put each of our talents into this business and my mom is really good at that. She just loves flowers and glamour so that’s the look we are going for”, says Moua.

Boba Bae is located on 2321 South Oneida Street in Green Bay. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.