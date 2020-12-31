Local gym gives tips on how to stay motivated for New Year’s goals

(WFRV) – A New Year means setting new goals and some of the most popular New Year’s goals involve the gym.

If you’re someone that’s thinking about getting back into the gym or just starting out in 2021, CrossFit One Shot gym in Green Bay has plenty of tips on how to stay motivated.

“Forming better eating habits, getting to the gym, cutting out certain things, implementing other things, and having more micro goals to achieve that macro goal”, says co-owner Courtney Ford.

Ford explains how there are a lot of long term goals that people set out to accomplish but people may not understand that it could take a long time to complete. So it’s important to set short term goals to complete that bigger picture goal.

If you find yourself losing motivation going to the gym, CrossFit One Shot gym tells Local 5 some tips on how to find that spark again and it all starts with surrounding yourself around others that have the same goals and being accountable.

“When you start to see others doing those behaviors on a daily basis it’s easier for you to implement and build those habits,” Ford says. “Something we kind of tell people is having an accountability mirror. It sounds kind of silly but post it notes in your bathroom, by your kitchen, places in your home where you’re at constantly that tells you to go to the gym.”

One thing that stands out to Ford since opening CrossFit One Shot gym is how important relationships are to working out.

“We love to say one of the most effective things you can do when trying to build better habits, is going a culture where the desired behavior is the normal behavior. I think it’s easier to achieve when you see others doing that behavior every single day”, says Ford.

CrossFit One Shot gym is open from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and multiple classes are being held throughout the day.