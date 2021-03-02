Local non-profit celebrating 4-year anniversary by placing ‘Art Drops’ in small businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘SAGE’, a local non-profit in Green Bay who supports local artists and creators of all kinds, is celebrating their 4-year anniversary in March.

To celebrate, every day this week they’re doing ‘Art Drops’. Local artists and creators donated pieces of art work that were placed into small businesses downtown Green Bay for people in the community to find and enjoy a free piece of art work.

“It’s a really great way for the artists to feel connected to the community and to feel like they have a purpose and spreading a little joy during this time with COVID”, says Founder of ‘SAGE’, Stacey Burkhart.

Another way ‘SAGE’ is connecting local artists with small businesses is with the ‘SAGE Gallery’. It’s a program created by ‘SAGE Ambassador’, Tania Nelson, and it gives artists the chance to display their artwork in small businesses throughout Green Bay.

Each piece of art displayed in businesses have the artists’ contact information for people interested in their work or to purchase pieces.

Artists that are participating in the ‘SAGE Gallery’ tell Local 5 that it’s amazing and they’re thankful ‘SAGE’ has given them a platform to display their art.

“It’s such an honor. It’s really an honor. I’ve been in a couple galleries locally but this is very different for me. It’s a great opportunity to have it local and for people to see it and out in the public”, says artist Christine Van Sickle.

Local businesses in downtown Green Bay are really happy that ‘SAGE’ has created this platform for everyone to come together in a time when they need it most.

“I just think it’s a great thing for our community what ‘SAGE’ is doing. They’re taking situations and making them mutually beneficial, not only for small businesses but the artists as well. That’s what we need to be doing. That’s what we need to be thinking like as a community. Benefiting each other and helping each other”, Brent Prechtl, owner of ‘Nectar’, says.

So far, there are about 40 pieces of artwork on display throughout downtown Green Bay and a group of 15 artists that are contributing.

As ‘SAGE’ reflects on their 4 years of existence, they tell Local 5 how happy they are and thankful that they continue to grow connections in the community.

“From the start, our organization centered around purpose. Feeling that we were contributing to the community whether it was through our own creativity or through our time”, says Burkhart. “‘SAGE’ is 100 percent volunteer base organization and we work just to facilitate opportunities directly for our local artists and creators. Which is infinitely rewarding for me and it’s infinitely rewarding for those who choose to participate in what we do.”

To get involved with ‘SAGE’, you can email Sagegbgallery@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.